Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from TUE 4:00 AM CDT until TUE 4:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 21, 2023 in North Platte, NE
