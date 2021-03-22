 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 34-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 38% chance of rain. Monday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 16 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

