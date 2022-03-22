Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 26 degrees. Strong winds are in today's outlook, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 29 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
Not nearly as nice today as Wednesday, particularly in the eastern half of the state. How long will the rain, snow, and colder temperatures stick around? The answer in our latest video forecast.
Temperatures will be well above normal in eastern Nebraska this afternoon, but it will already be getting chilly out west. Rain and snow return tonight. Check out our latest video for all the details.
The rain and snow are just about gone, but chilly conditions will persist throughout the day. That will be changing in the days ahead. See how much we'll warm up this weekend in our updated forecast.
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It should reach a mild 73 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy. Low 33F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in te…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ah…
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Monday. It looks like it will be a cold 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 28 deg…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a moderate 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempe…