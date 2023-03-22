Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 14 miles per hour, coming from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 22, 2023 in North Platte, NE
