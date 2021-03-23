Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 57% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Very windy conditions are expected Tuesday in North Platte, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 26 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2021 in North Platte, NE
