North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 23, 2023 in North Platte, NE
