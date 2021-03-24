 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wednesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.

