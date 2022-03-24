Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 24, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks to reach a pleasant 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
