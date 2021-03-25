Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks to reach a cool 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 35 degrees today. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2021 in North Platte, NE
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
