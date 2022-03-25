Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from FRI 12:00 PM CDT until FRI 9:00 PM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.