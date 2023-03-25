Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 41% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 25, 2023 in North Platte, NE
