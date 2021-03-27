Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
The Storm Prediction Center and local National Weather Service offices closely monitor developing thunderstorms and will issue a watch or warning if warranted. Here's what that means.
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
