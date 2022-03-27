Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 32 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 27, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
A cold front will be sweeping across Nebraska Monday and Monday night bringing windy conditions, colder temperatures, and a rain/snow mix back to the state. Full details in our updated forecast.
A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 1pm Tuesday for parts of eastern Nebraska. See when the rain and snow will come to an end and who will see the strongest winds in our updated forecast.
While it will be very windy in the eastern third of Nebraska today, winds will be much lighter out west. Temps will be very different across the state this weekend. See what's in store for our area.
Watch now: Strong winds and chilly conditions for all of Nebraska Wednesday. Rain/snow mix lingers for Lincoln and Omaha
Most of the state will be dry today, but scattered rain and snow showers will continue for far eastern Nebraska. See when all the activity will finally exit and when we'll catch a break from the wind.
The rain and snow are gone, but cold conditions will linger for far eastern Nebraska. Winds will be lighter today, but will pick up again for many Friday. Track all the changes in our updated forecast.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a crisp 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Hail is a possibility amid strong and severe thunderstorms, putting a lot of valuables in danger. So what can you do about it?
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It should reach a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thoug…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
This evening in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 36F. SSE winds shifting to WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Looking ah…