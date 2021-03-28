Sunday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 18 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2021 in North Platte, NE
The spring equinox, also called the vernal equinox, marks the beginning of the spring season in the Northern Hemisphere.
