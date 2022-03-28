Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a mild 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Monday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.