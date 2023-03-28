The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 28, 2023 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Emergency officials in Mississippi say 23 people have been killed by tornadoes Friday night that destroyed buildings and knocked out power as …
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks like it will be a nippy 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 degrees…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 40 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 21 degrees t…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperatur…