The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in North Platte Tuesday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Tuesday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.