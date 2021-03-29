Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 29, 2021 in North Platte, NE

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the North Platte community. It looks to reach a moderate 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 31 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The UV index today is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Watch from MON 3:00 PM CDT until TUE 1:00 AM CDT. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.