North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 …
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. 26 degrees is today's low. Expect …
- Updated
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 27 degrees today. Exp…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low near 25F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to …
Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Sunday. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 22 deg…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 27F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow…
North Platte residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a brisk 50 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but a…