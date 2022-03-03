North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a cool 51 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 3, 2022 in North Platte, NE
