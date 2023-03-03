North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. 27 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.