Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 30, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 40 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Wednesday in North Platte, with forecast models showing 25 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.