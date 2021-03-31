Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2021 in North Platte, NE

North Platte temperatures will reach the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.