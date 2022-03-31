Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 31, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.