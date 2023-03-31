Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 31% chance of rain. Very windy conditions are expected Friday in North Platte, with winds reaching 26 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.