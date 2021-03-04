Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 16 miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.