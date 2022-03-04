Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE
