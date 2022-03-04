Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.