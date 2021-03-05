Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
