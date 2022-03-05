Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 5, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 14 degrees. Most likely, the area will see rainfall today. Currently, there is 61% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 20 miles per hour, coming from the North. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.