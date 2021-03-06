Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 36 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Red Flag Warning from SAT 12:00 PM CST until SAT 8:00 PM CST. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.