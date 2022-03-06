Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mar. 6, 2022 in North Platte, NE

It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 10-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 38% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

