Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 6, 2023 in North Platte, NE
