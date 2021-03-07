Temperatures will be warm Sunday in North Platte. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Despite the severe cold snap in the middle of February, the seasonal average cold pool area over the Northern Hemisphere was the ninth smallest in the last 73 years.
