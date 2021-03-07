Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2021 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Sunday in North Platte. It looks to reach a mild 72 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 33 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Today's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.