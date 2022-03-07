Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 7, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 14 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.