It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 35 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Some wind is expected today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2021 in North Platte, NE
