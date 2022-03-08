Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 15 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.