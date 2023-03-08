North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 35 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees today. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain today. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from the East. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory until WED 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 8, 2023 in North Platte, NE
