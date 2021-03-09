Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 78 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. Expect clear skies today. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in tempera…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, the forecast is showing warm temperatures for the…
North Platte people will see temperatures in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a mild 63 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a nippy 38 degrees. A 23-degree low is forecasted. Expect pe…
It will be a warm day in North Platte. It looks to reach a moderate 71 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reach…
For the drive home in North Platte: A few clouds from time to time. Low 36F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, the forecast is showing warm tem…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
This evening in North Platte: Mostly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s t…
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…