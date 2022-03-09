It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 20 though it will feel even colder at 19. Today's forecasted low temperature is 7 degrees. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Snow will be falling across Nebraska Tuesday through Thursday. See when the worst is expected and how much snow will fall in our area in the latest video forecast from Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner.
We're expecting a lot of sun Monday and Tuesday, but things start to change Tuesday night. Chief Meteorologist Matt Holiner has your full forecast.
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. It looks to reach a nippy 40 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a lo…
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 10F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. M…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds NE at 15 to 25 mph. It will be a cold day in North Platte Saturday, with t…
It will be a cold day in North Platte, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a bitter 33 degrees. Today's forecasted low temp…
North Platte's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 14F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the North Platte area Tuesday.…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 29F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Temp…
Temperatures in North Platte will be cool today. The forecast calls for it to be a cold 42 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures thou…
It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 32 though it will feel even colder at 30. A 10-degree low is forecaste…