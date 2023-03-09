North Platte people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 19-degree low is forecasted. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 70% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 12 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from WED 10:50 PM CST until THU 9:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 9, 2023 in North Platte, NE
