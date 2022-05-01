Here is today's weather outlook for May. 1, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 39 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
