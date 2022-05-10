Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2022 in North Platte, NE

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

