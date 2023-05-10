Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in North Platte. It should reach a mild 75 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. There is a 58% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 20 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 10, 2023 in North Platte, NE
