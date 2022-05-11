North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Breezy conditions are expected this Wednesday, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on nptelegraph.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
Colder and wetter the farther east you live in Nebraska Thursday. The weather is looking better for tomorrow! Find out when rain is most likely today, when we'll dry out, and how warm Friday will be.
More than a foot of snow was reported near Kimball, which led to Interstate 80 being shut down for several hours.
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Tonight's weather conditions in North Platte: Generally fair. Low 38F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It l…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. P…
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. It should be a fair…