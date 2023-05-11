Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 51 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Thursday, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 20 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch from WED 7:00 PM CDT until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 11, 2023 in North Platte, NE
