Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 62 degrees. A 41-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. North Platte could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2021 in North Platte, NE
