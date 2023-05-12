Friday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a comfortable 65 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 51 degrees today. The area will see thunderstorms today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 97% chance of precipitation. Friday's winds could be brisk, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 15 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flood Watch until FRI 7:00 AM CDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit nptelegraph.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 12, 2023 in North Platte, NE
