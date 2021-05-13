Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 44 degrees. Today's forecast brings 53% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 16 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2021 in North Platte, NE
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.