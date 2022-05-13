 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE

Temperatures will be warm Friday in North Platte. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.

