Temperatures will be warm Friday in North Platte. It looks to reach a mild 79 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 47 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Breezy conditions can be anticipated, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 13, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
As a cold front pushes across the state, storms look likely this afternoon and evening and some are expected to be severe. Here's the latest information on the threats and when storms are most likely.
Watch now: Severe storms possible in central and eastern Nebraska today, but greater threat for Thursday
Not only will temps be in record territory, but stormy conditions are expected for the central and eastern part of the state Wednesday and Thursday. Here's the latest on the severe threats and timing.
Many areas of eastern Nebraska are in an enhanced risk of severe weather Thursday night.
This evening in North Platte: Generally fair. Low 67F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph. Thursday, North P…
You can’t photograph the inside of a twister, but radar offers some clues.
Dry for all, but a big difference in temperatures and wind across the state Friday. A cold front will bring storms back for Saturday night. Track all the changes in our Mother's Day weekend forecast.
The Lee Weather Team continues to share stories on all things weather and meteorology, and the timing on this latest episode couldn't come at a better time.
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…
The North Platte area can expect a very hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 80 degrees. 57 degrees is today's low. It should be a…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hi…