It will be a warm day in North Platte. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 49 degrees. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2021 in North Platte, NE
Related to this story
Most Popular
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a cool 58 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 41 degrees today. T…
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to rea…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the North Platte area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. 37 degrees is today's low. We wil…
North Platte folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a …
Today's temperature in North Platte will be warm. It looks to reach a pleasant 75 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
Folks in the North Platte area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
North Platte folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 58 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 d…
North Platte's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low around 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Lo…
- Updated
The new climate normals for Madison are warmer, wetter and snowier.
This evening's outlook for North Platte: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at…