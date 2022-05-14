Here is today's weather outlook for May. 14, 2022 in North Platte, NE

The North Platte area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The North Platte area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 12 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.